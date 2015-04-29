Regeneron shares poised for rebound - Barron's
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
April 29 Sorin SpA :
* Q1 2015 EBIT of 1.9 million euros ($2.09 million) versus 14.2 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 net loss of 1.5 million euros versus profit of 9.9 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 revenue of 189.4 million euros versus 176.3 million euros year ago
* Sees revenue growth of about 2 percent to 3 percent in Q2
* Sees acceleration of revenue growth in H2, in particular Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9090 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Saline Water Conversion Corp (SWCC) signed a deal with China's Sepco III Electric Power Construction Corp on Sunday to finish building the third phase of the Yanbu water and power project, the Saudi company said.