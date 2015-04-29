April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower DONG Energy A/S

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date November 6, 3015

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.512

Yield 3.1 pct

Spread 281.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 315.5bp

Over the 2020 OBL

Payment Date May 6, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Danske, Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BB+ (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English law, save for subordination under Danish law

