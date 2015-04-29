April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Emirates NBD PJSC (London Branch)

Issue Amount $350 million

Maturity Date May 6, 2020

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.655

Reoffer price 99.655

Yield 3.075 pct

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 6, 2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Emirates, Morgan Stanley & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's) & A+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux/ Dubai

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1227814883

