ADB agrees to lend $500 mln to Azeri gas project
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
April 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Republic of Portugal
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 15, 2025
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 106.408
Yield 2.182 pct
Spread 155 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
ISIN PTOTEKOE0011
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date Febuary 15, 2045
Coupon 4.100 pct
Reoffer price 118.530
Yield 3.133 pct
Spread 215 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
ISIN PTOTEBOE0020
****
Common Terms
Payment Date May 07, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BARC, CITI, HSBC, NOVO, RBS, SG CIB
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's), BB (S&P) &
BB+ (Fitch)
Listing MTS, BrokerTec, BGC-eSpeed & Euronext Lisbon
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 0.01
Governing Law Portuguese
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 333,905 dinars versus 278,860 dinars year ago