(Corrects dividend record and payment dates to May 12 and May 29 from May 8 and 25, respectively. Company corrects its own statement.)

April 30 Procad SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its shareholders agreed to pay FY 2014 dividend of 0.09 zloty ($0) per share

* The record date and payment date are set for May 12 and May 29, respectively

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.5907 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)