* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
(Corrects dividend record and payment dates to May 12 and May 29 from May 8 and 25, respectively. Company corrects its own statement.)
April 30 Procad SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its shareholders agreed to pay FY 2014 dividend of 0.09 zloty ($0) per share
* The record date and payment date are set for May 12 and May 29, respectively
($1 = 3.5907 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Clarocity Corporation announces reorganization of valuation services division