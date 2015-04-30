April 30 Digital Magics SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that the shareholders approved two
capital increases
* It approved a divisible share capital increase of up to
4,999,000 euros ($5.6 million), share premiums and tranches
included, for a maximum of 1,250,000 new ordinary shares
* It approved a divisible share capital increase of 2
million euros, share premium included, for a maximum of 400,000
new ordinary shares, option rights excluded
* 2-million-euro capital increase to be part of a stock
option plan to be offered to the directors, managers, employees
and associates of the company and its subsidiaries
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9004 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)