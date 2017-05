April 30 NorCom Information Technology AG :

* Said on Wednesday FY 2014 EBIT was 435 thousand euros ($483,851) (2013: -3.824 million euros)

* FY 2014 EBITDA increased to 506 thousand euros (2013: -3.459 million euros)

* Sees FY 2015 moderate growth in sales and earnings

