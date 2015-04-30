April 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NEDWBK) NEDW.UL

Issue Amount $600 million

Maturity Date September 18, 2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 100.579

Spread 2.0 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date May 08, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Citi, DB & Scotiabank

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law Netherland

Temperary Regs ISIN XS1229124349

Permanent Regs ISIN XS1109821352

144A ISIN US63983TAW53

