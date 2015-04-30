BRIEF-Clarocity Corporation announces reorganization of valuation services division
April 30 Promotora de Informaciones SA :
* Sells 56 percent stake in Distribuidora de Televisin Digital SA (DTS) to Telefonica de Contenidos SAU
* Sells stake for 706,812,204 euros ($790.78 million), already received 565,449,764 euros, that is 80 percent of total price Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 The city of Portland, Oregon plans to subpoena Uber Technologies Inc to force it to disclose software that helped its drivers evade local transportation regulators, a city official said on Friday.