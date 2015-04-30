BRIEF-Clarocity Corporation announces reorganization of valuation services division
April 30 Travel Technology Interactive SA :
* FY net loss group share loss of 2.1 million euros ($2.35 million) versus loss of 2.9 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 6.1 million euros versus 7.7 million euros year ago
* Says 2015 will end with negative results
Source text: bit.ly/1I13cDe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 The city of Portland, Oregon plans to subpoena Uber Technologies Inc to force it to disclose software that helped its drivers evade local transportation regulators, a city official said on Friday.