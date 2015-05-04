UPDATE 1-Commodity trader Cargill expects grain glut to last long time
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
May 4 SAG GEST Solucoes Automoveis Globais :
* Said on Thursday Q4/2014 net loss of 47.47 million euros ($53.22 million) vs loss of 7.0 million euros year ago
* Q4 EBITDA up 48.3 percent to 7.35 million euros
* Q4 turnover up 8.63 percent to 131.46 million euros
* Started the restructuring of the portion of SAG's debt regulated by the framework agreement, which matures in 2015, to be concluded in H1-2015
Source text: bit.ly/1zGYk3M
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8919 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
SEOUL, May 12 South Korea's transport ministry said on Friday it had ordered the recall of 240,000 vehicles made by Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors due to five safety defects flagged by a whistleblower last year.