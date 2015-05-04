UPDATE 1-Commodity trader Cargill expects grain glut to last long time
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
May 4 Bossa Ticaret ve Sanayi Iletmeleri T.A.S. :
* Reported on Thursday Q1 revenue of 81.8 million lira ($30.22 million) versus 108.5 million lira a year ago
* Q1 net loss is 8.5 million lira versus profit of 10.7 million lira a year ago
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, May 12 South Korea's transport ministry said on Friday it had ordered the recall of 240,000 vehicles made by Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors due to five safety defects flagged by a whistleblower last year.