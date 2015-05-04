BRIEF-Wutong Holding Group to set up intelligent electronics JV in Suzhou
* Says it will invest 16 million yuan to set up a 80-percent-owned intelligent electronics JV in Suzhou, with an individual
May 4Be Think Solve Execute SpA (Be) :
* Said on Thursday that it reports Q1 2015 EBITDA of 3.4 million euros ($3.81 million), up 11.9 pct from 3.0 million euros year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit of 1.6 million euros versus 979,000 euros year ago
* Q1 revenues of 25.0 million euros versus 21.0 million euros year ago
* Sees revenue and earnings growth in 2015
