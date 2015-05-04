BRIEF-Wutong Holding Group to set up intelligent electronics JV in Suzhou
* Says it will invest 16 million yuan to set up a 80-percent-owned intelligent electronics JV in Suzhou, with an individual
May 4 Karel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Reported on Thursday Q1 revenue is 50 million lira ($18.47 million) versus 49.3 million lira year ago
* Q1 net loss of 5.1 million lira versus profit of 1.1 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.7073 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will invest 16 million yuan to set up a 80-percent-owned intelligent electronics JV in Suzhou, with an individual
* War chest of $4.4 bln for acquisitions-company (Adds minors ban, analysts' response)