BRIEF-Wutong Holding Group to set up intelligent electronics JV in Suzhou
* Says it will invest 16 million yuan to set up a 80-percent-owned intelligent electronics JV in Suzhou, with an individual
May 4 Reditus Sociedade Gestora de Participacoes Sociais SA :
* Announced on Thursday FY 2014 results
* FY net profit of 417,921 euros ($468,113) vs 460,450 euros year ago
* FY operating revenues of 120 million euros vs 112.7 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA of 11.5 million euros vs 11.7 million euros year ago
* Net debt at end-Dec. down to 63.5 million euros (66.4 million euros year ago)
Source text: bit.ly/1EKwrqg
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will invest 16 million yuan to set up a 80-percent-owned intelligent electronics JV in Suzhou, with an individual
* War chest of $4.4 bln for acquisitions-company (Adds minors ban, analysts' response)