ISLAMABAD, May 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Pakistan's
provinces will create committees to oversee reductions in carbon
emissions and support climate change adaptation, in a push to
implement a long-stalled national climate policy.
Under an agreement reached at the first meeting of the
National Climate Change Policy Implementation Committee in late
April, climate change sections will be established within the
federal Planning Commission and the five provincial governments
as well as Pakistan-administered Azad Jammu & Kashmir, to
coordinate climate change policy and funding.
The new provincial committees are due to send initial plans
to the federal government by May 5.
"Such plans will be forwarded to the recently established
international Green Climate Fund, in an effort to win funding to
implement them," said Senator Mushahidullah Khan, federal
minister for climate change.
Pakistan's national climate change policy (NCCP) was
formulated in 2012 but has remained unimplemented, in part
because of political crises and the government's focus on
fighting terrorism.
The new committees mark an effort by the federal government
to enlist the regions in implementing the policy.
The policy outlines some 120 actions for climate change
mitigation and adaptation. Water conservation, flood-resilient
infrastructure and the development of climate-resilient crop
varieties are considered particularly urgent.
The provinces have also agreed to update the climate change
ministry periodically on their progress, and to provide details
of the financing mechanism required to implement the policy
actions by May 23.
Sardard Adul Nabi, senior chief for energy at the Sindh
provincial Planning and Development Department, said all of
Pakistan was being affected by the negative impacts of rapidly
changing and erratic weather.
"No provincial government can afford to ignore such weather
patterns, and (we) need to make all socio-economic sectors
adaptive to them," Nabi said. Sindh is particularly vulnerable
to river flooding and rises in sea level, he added.
Mushahidullah Khan, who has been minister for climate change
since February of this year, said in an interview on the
sidelines of the April 23 meeting that the federal government
could not cope with climate change by itself.
"Since all the actions proposed in the NCCP will have to be
implemented in the provinces, the provincial governments need to
act now in the light of the policy recommendations," he argued.
Arif Ahmed Khan, the federal climate change secretary, said
Pakistan needs to become more resilient to climate impacts in a
range of areas, including water, agriculture and livestock,
forestry, energy, transport, industry and urban planning.
All are key to efforts to build sustainable development,
and all are vulnerable to the effects of climate change, he
said.
(Reporting by Saleem Shaikh and Sughra Tunio; editing by Laurie
Goering)