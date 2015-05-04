May 4 Milkiland NV :
* Said on Thursday that it reported FY 2014 revenue of 288.7
million euros ($321.8 million) versus 341.0 million euros a year
ago
* FY 2014 operating loss of 657,000 euros versus a profit of
19.2 million euros a year ago
* FY 2014 net loss 72.4 million euros versus a profit of
11.7 million euros a year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA of 17.1 million euros versus 33.4 million
euros a year ago
* Says revenues of exports-oriented Milkiland Ukraine and
Ostrowia down due to Russian bans on food imports from Ukraine
and the EU
* Says devaluation of the Ukrainian hryvna and Russian
rouble against Euro undermined the Group's revenue growth in
euro terms despite several increases of prices for finished
dairy goods
* Revenues of Milkiland Intermarket (markets other than
Ukraine, Russia and EU) in 2014 up by 67 percent compared to the
previous year
* Says in 2015 will focus on participation in import
substitution in the markets of Russia and Ukraine, developing an
effective distribution network in Poland and also catching
opportunities in the global commodity markets
* Says it is going to finish the negotiations with the
syndicate of international banks and sign the Loan Restructuring
Agreement
* The investment budget for 2015 will be limited just on the
maintenance level because of the requirements of syndicate and
will stand on the level of around 2.0 million euros
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)