May 4Bank Uralsib :

* Reported on Thursday FY 2014 net interest income of 16.29 billion roubles ($313.45 million) versus 15.65 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 net interest margin of 5.7 pct versus 4.8 pct

* FY 2014 net fee and commission income of 5.96 billion roubles versus 6.24 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 loss for year of 9.5 billion roubles versus loss of 1.59 billion roubles year ago

* Says FY 2014 performance was negatively affected by drop in rouble exchange rate and increase of interest rates in H2 2014, which led to increase in reserves for foreign currency loans and negative revaluation of related off-balance sheet guarantees and warranties, as well as additional costs on SWAP transactions

* Bank group FY 2014 provisions for loan impairments (excluding the effect of exchange rate changes)of 6.8 billion roubles

* As at Dec. 31, 2014 capital adequacy ratio N1.1 of 7.3 pct versus 8 pct year ago as at Dec. 31, 2013

Source text: bit.ly/1GU8WMa, bit.ly/1GV52FF

