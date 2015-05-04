May 4 KSG Agro SA :
* Said on Saturday that it reported FY 2014 revenue of $26.3
million versus $58.2 million a year ago
* FY 2014 operating profit was $2.9 million versus $434,000
a year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA was $10 million versus $9.3 million a year
ago
* FY 2014 net loss of $37 million versus a loss of $31.6
million a year ago
* As of Dec. 31 2014, total controlled land bank of about 94
thousand hectares (including 28 thousand hectares in Crimea that
are not controlled because of the annexation of Crimea)
* Says its assets and revenues are predominantly denominated
in Ukrainian hryvnia whereas significant part of liabilities is
denominated in foreign currencies therefore impact of weakening
of hryvnia was extremely adverse
* Says it is exposed to the risk that escalated armed
conflict in Ukraine will have direct impact on its activities by
either destroying or damaging constructions and equipment owned
or denial of physical access and control to fields which will
result in inability to harvest crops
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)