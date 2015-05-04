China c.bank lends 459 bln yuan via MLF, rates unchanged, no OMOs - statement
SHANGHAI, May 12 China's central bank said on Friday it injected 459 billion yuan ($66.52 billion) into the financial system via medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans.
May 4 Vantage Development SA :
* Says its units took a total of 40.6 million zlotys ($11.3 million) loans in last 12 months
* Biggest loan for 20.6 million zlotys with Mbank is to finance buildings complex in Wroclaw
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6061 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, May 12 China's central bank said on Friday it injected 459 billion yuan ($66.52 billion) into the financial system via medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans.
SHANGHAI, May 12 China's banking regulator this week launched emergency risk assessments of lenders' new business practices, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.