China c.bank lends 459 bln yuan via MLF, rates unchanged, no OMOs - statement
SHANGHAI, May 12 China's central bank said on Friday it injected 459 billion yuan ($66.52 billion) into the financial system via medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans.
May 4 Quest for Growth Privak SA :
* Says Agilent Technologies Inc announced their intention to acquire 100 pct of the shares of Cartagenia
* Final closing of the transaction is expected midMay
* If the transaction is closed successfully Quest for Growth expects a positive impact on its net asset value of approximately 3 percent
* Quest for Growth is an indirect shareholder of Cartagenia through its participation in the Capricorn ICT Arkiv fund
Source text: bit.ly/1R6hNjs
SHANGHAI, May 12 China's banking regulator this week launched emergency risk assessments of lenders' new business practices, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.