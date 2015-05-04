BRIEF-Jumbo Interactive updates on Tatts invests in Jumbo
* Tatts purchased 6.6 million newly issued fully paid ordinary shares in Jumbo at $2.37 per share, raising $15.66 million in equity capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects dividend amounts in both bullet points. The company corrected its own statement.)
April 28 Sanko Pazarlama
* Proposes to pay 0.085 lira dividend per B group share
* Proposes to pay 0.085 lira dividend per A group share, payable as of June 2 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.7118 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tatts purchased 6.6 million newly issued fully paid ordinary shares in Jumbo at $2.37 per share, raising $15.66 million in equity capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 12 South Korea said on Friday that recovery in private consumption remains weak although rapid growth in exports is boosting both production and investment.