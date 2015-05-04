BRIEF-Jumbo Interactive updates on Tatts invests in Jumbo
* Tatts purchased 6.6 million newly issued fully paid ordinary shares in Jumbo at $2.37 per share, raising $15.66 million in equity capital
May 4 Luxottica Chief Executive Adil Mehboob-Khan tells an analyst call:
* Has strong cash position that it wants to use for "meaningful and strategic" acquisitions
* It is scanning the market and engaged in conversations and may have news on that in the next six to 12 months
* Looking at acquisitions that reinforce group's position in emerging markets or help it learn something new like Glasses.com
* Can meet all of its goals through organic growth and current brand portfolio
* Decisions on dividends would not necessarily be held hostage to M&A moves
(Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
SEOUL, May 12 South Korea said on Friday that recovery in private consumption remains weak although rapid growth in exports is boosting both production and investment.