May 5 Be Think Solve Execute SpA (BE) :

* Said on Monday it has been notified by its sharholder Data Holding 2007 Srl (Data Holding) that Data Holding reached a framework agreement with Tamburi Investment Partners SpA (TIP) and iFuture Power in Action Srl (iFuture)

* Agreement consists of settling the debt of Data Holding to TIP and iFuture through attribution of BE shares before liquidation of Data Holding

* Debt to iFuture, expected to be 4,075,120.93 euros ($4.54 million) by the time of Data Holding liquidation, will be settled through 9,393,319 BE shares, 7.37 percent of BE share capital

* Debt to TIP, expected to be 3,913,468.18 euros by the time of Data Holding liquidation, will be settled through 9,545,044 BE shares, 7.08 percent of BE share capital

* Data Holding liquidation expected to be finalized on Dec 31

