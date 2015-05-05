May 5 Be Think Solve Execute SpA (BE) :
* Said on Monday it has been notified by its sharholder Data
Holding 2007 Srl (Data Holding) that Data Holding reached a
framework agreement with Tamburi Investment Partners SpA
(TIP) and iFuture Power in Action Srl (iFuture)
* Agreement consists of settling the debt of Data Holding to
TIP and iFuture through attribution of BE shares before
liquidation of Data Holding
* Debt to iFuture, expected to be 4,075,120.93 euros ($4.54
million) by the time of Data Holding liquidation, will be
settled through 9,393,319 BE shares, 7.37 percent of BE share
capital
* Debt to TIP, expected to be 3,913,468.18 euros by the time
of Data Holding liquidation, will be settled through 9,545,044
BE shares, 7.08 percent of BE share capital
* Data Holding liquidation expected to be finalized on Dec
31
($1 = 0.8982 euros)
