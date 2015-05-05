May 5 Primi sui Motori SpA :

* Said on Monday that the Shareholders' Meeting approved a free capital increase for a maximum of 1,735,286 euros ($1.93 million), corresponding to 1,735,286 shares

* One free share to be distributed for each share owned

* Announces an additional warrant exercise period for "Warrant Primi sui Motori 2012-2016" between May 8 and May 14

($1 = 0.8986 euros)