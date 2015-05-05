UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
May 5 Leone Film Group SpA :
* Said on Monday that it signed a distribution agreement with Medusa Film
* Three films produced in the United States to be released in Italian cinemas: Big Friendly Giant, Deepwater Horizon, and Now You See Me 2
* Films are planned to be distributed during 2016
