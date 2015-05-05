May 5exceet Group SE :

* Announced on Monday it achieved Q1 net sales of 46.0 million euros ($51.11 million) (Q1/2014: 48.4 million euros)

* Said it achieved Q1 EBITDA of 3.0 million euros compared to 5.0 million euros in Q1 2014

* Said that ongoing sales and market development efforts and promising project pipeline of card business will allow profitable growth for 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: [EXCL.DE ]

($1 = 0.9001 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)