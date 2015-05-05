UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
May 5exceet Group SE :
* Announced on Monday it achieved Q1 net sales of 46.0 million euros ($51.11 million) (Q1/2014: 48.4 million euros)
* Said it achieved Q1 EBITDA of 3.0 million euros compared to 5.0 million euros in Q1 2014
* Said that ongoing sales and market development efforts and promising project pipeline of card business will allow profitable growth for 2015
