May 5 Sumol+Compal SA :
* Said on Monday it had deliberated share capital reduction
to 96.0 million euros ($106.5 million) from 100.1 million euros
by means of cancellation of 4,061,763 own shares
* It also deliberated share capital reduction by 35,531,373
euros by means of cancellation of 35,531,373 shares
* Consequently, share capital of the company became of
60,499,364 euros
* It also deliberated distribution of free reserves in the
gross amount of 0.14 euro per share, to be paid to its
shareholders after one month from the date of registration of
company's capital reduction
