May 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower RELX CAPITAL INC
(Reed Elsevier)
Guarantor Reed Elsevier PLC &
Reed Elsevier NV
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date May 12,2025
Coupon 1.300 pct
Spread 72 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date May 12,2015
Lead Manager(s) BAML, CITI & JPM
Ratings Baa1(Moody's), BBB+(S&P) &
BBB+(Fitch)
Listing NYSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law NY
