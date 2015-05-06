BRIEF-Samsung Heavy says it wins 378 billion won order
* says company wins 378 billion won order Further company coverage: (Reporting by Suyeong Lee)
May 6 Euro Disney SCA :
* Said on Tuesday that H1 total revenues increased 11 pct to 592 million euros ($664.46 million)
* H1 net loss 118.8 million euros versus loss of 135.8 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* says company wins 378 billion won order Further company coverage: (Reporting by Suyeong Lee)
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.