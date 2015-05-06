BRIEF-Aberdeen CEO says most clients back Standard Life merger
* CEO Martin Gilbert says has seen "no real negative reaction" from clients to Standard Life merger plan.
May 6 Compania Espanola de Viviendas en Alquiler SA :
* Said on Tuesday Q1 revenue up 8.4 percent to 3.5 million euros ($3.9 million) year on year
* Q1 profit after tax down 9.9 percent at 941,000 euros year on year
($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Proposes dividend of 15k per share, payable on July 7, 2017 Source: http://bit.ly/2qsMnff Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)