May 6 Compania Espanola de Viviendas en Alquiler SA :

* Said on Tuesday Q1 revenue up 8.4 percent to 3.5 million euros ($3.9 million) year on year

* Q1 profit after tax down 9.9 percent at 941,000 euros year on year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)