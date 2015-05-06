May 6 J Sainsbury Plc

* CEO says expects deflation to persist in market for rest of 2015 and possibly into 2016

* CEO says expects conditions to be "extremely challenging" for next 12-18 months

* CFO says no need for further property impairments at this stage

* CFO says if others in market move on price "we will follow"