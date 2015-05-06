BRIEF-Samsung Heavy says it wins 378 billion won order
* says company wins 378 billion won order Further company coverage: (Reporting by Suyeong Lee)
May 6 J Sainsbury Plc
* CEO says expects deflation to persist in market for rest of 2015 and possibly into 2016
* CEO says expects conditions to be "extremely challenging" for next 12-18 months
* CFO says no need for further property impairments at this stage
* CFO says if others in market move on price "we will follow" Further company coverage: (Reporting By James Davey)
* says company wins 378 billion won order Further company coverage: (Reporting by Suyeong Lee)
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.