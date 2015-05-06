European shares stride into May as earnings power gains
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.
May 6 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :
* Announced on Tuesday it would issue up to 6 million "Sporting SAD 2015-2018" bonds at nominal value of 5 euro each, totalling 30 million euros ($34 million)
* Bonds with gross nominal interest rate at 6.25 percent per year
* Issue to take place on May 25
* Maturity date on May 25, 2018



CAIRO, May 2 Juhayna, Egypt's biggest listed producer of packaged juice and dairy products, posted a 28 percent decline in first quarter net profits on Tuesday, saying a steep increase in the cost of raw materials had hit its bottom line.