* Announced on Tuesday it would issue up to 6 million "Sporting SAD 2015-2018" bonds at nominal value of 5 euro each, totalling 30 million euros ($34 million)

* Bonds with gross nominal interest rate at 6.25 percent per year

* Issue to take place on May 25

* Maturity date on May 25, 2018

