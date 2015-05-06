European shares stride into May as earnings power gains
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.
May 6 Warsaw Stock Exchange:
* Said on Tuesday that it decided to suspend trading of shares of Mewa SA, MSX Resources SA and PBO Aniola SA w upadlosci likwidacyjnej till the end of June 5
CAIRO, May 2 Juhayna, Egypt's biggest listed producer of packaged juice and dairy products, posted a 28 percent decline in first quarter net profits on Tuesday, saying a steep increase in the cost of raw materials had hit its bottom line.