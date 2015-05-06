BRIEF- ABC Transport Plc reports Q1 gropu pre-tax profit 338.9 mln naira
* Q1 group profit before tax of 338.9 million naira versus loss of 106.3 million naira year ago
May 6 Vitec Software Group Publ AB :
* Q1 revenue 143 million Swedish crowns ($17.25 million) versus 101 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 22 million crowns versus 12 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2916 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 group profit before tax of 338.9 million naira versus loss of 106.3 million naira year ago
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.