BRIEF-FG Future FY 2016 net result turns to profit of RUB 4.83 billion
* Says FY 2016 net profit of 4.83 billion roubles ($84.82 million) versus loss of 6.21 billion roubles year ago
May 6 Avolon Holdings Ltd :
* CEO says not seeing airline clients changing fleet upgrade timelines due to oil price fluctuations; concern a 'red herring'
* CFO says seeing 'improving environment for lease rates across the board' Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
LONDON, May 2 The start of a trial brought by Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund against Societe Generale has been adjourned until Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) said.