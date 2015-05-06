BRIEF-Philippine national bank confirms news article posted in the Philippine Star
* Confirms news article "PNB sees robust profit growth, sets P3.5 B capex" posted in the Philippine Star Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 6 Immobiliere Dassault SA :
* Reports Q1 rental revenue of 3.8 million euros ($4.31 million), up by 23.5 percent compared to a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Confirms news article "PNB sees robust profit growth, sets P3.5 B capex" posted in the Philippine Star Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 profit before tax of 16 million naira versus loss of 112 million naira year ago