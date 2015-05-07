May 7 Quercus TFI (Quercus Towarzystwo Funduszy
Inwestycyjnych SA) :
* Said on Wednesday that Goldfinch 5 Sp. z o.o. SKA
transferred 6,655,000 shares of the company representing a 9.99
percent stake as payment for the investment certificates of a
closed-end fund Q1 FIZ
* 6,655,000 shares of the company were sold at 7.85 zlotys
($2.20) per share
* After transaction, Goldfinch 5 Sp. z o.o. SKA does not own
shares of the company
* Goldfinch 5 Sp. z o.o. SKA, an affiliated unit of Quercus
TFI's chairman of the management board, Sebastian Buczek will
change its name to Rokicka-Buczek SKA
* Q1 FIZ is managed by Quercus TFI
Source text for Eikon: and and
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.5676 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)