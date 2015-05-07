** Millennium & Copthorne Hotels falls as much as 4 pct, one of the top percentage losers on the FTSE 250

** Q1 pretax profit down 5 pct, hurt by labour cost pressures in New York and labour shortages in Singapore

** RevPAR growth of 2.6 pct on a constant currency basis which is slower than expected, Panmure Gordon analysts write in a note (RM:aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)