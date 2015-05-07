May 7 Schouw & Co A/S :

* Q1 EBIT improved by 54 pct to 152 million Danish crowns ($23.16 million)

* Q1 consolidated revenue was up by 16 pct to 2.78 billion crowns

* Raises its guidance for full-year 2015 consolidated revenue to about 12.5 billion crowns against previous forecast of about 12 billion crowns

* Says company raises its full-year EBIT forecast to range of 630 million - 720 million crowns from previous forecast of 610 million - 700 million crowns

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5620 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)