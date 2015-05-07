LONDON, May 7 (IFR) - NordLB delayed its inaugural Additional Tier 1 deal after a massive bond market correction slammed the brakes on riskier trades, taking to three the number of bank capital bonds falling victim to market conditions.

The German Landesbank had been expected to launch its deal on Thursday morning, but announced that it would be imprudent to proceed due to the weak conditions. Bunds opened another half point lower on Thursday, taking 10-year yields to a new 2015 high of 0.65%.

NordLB joins Ibercaja Banco and Banco Popolare Societa Cooperativa, which both completed roadshows for Tier 2 bonds in mid-April and are now on hold for a more favourable backdrop.

"Investors have obviously gone on strike in all asset classes. NordLB would probably have had to pay levels much higher than fair value for a decent orderbook," a source close to the deal said.

"The issuer should be congratulated for it - it's a great example of looking after investors," a lead added.

The deal had already suffered a short delay while the prospectus underwent some minor amendments following Monday's release of the EBA guidelines on AT1 monitoring. But the borrower's impending blackout period ahead of the release of its first quarter results on May 28 is now likely to delay the deal further, another lead said.

WAITING GAME BEGINS

The market correction has left bankers speculating when the deals could emerge, and at what price.

"If people are worried about a back-up in rates, capital gives you a lot of insulation as you have a big buffer in terms of credit spread. On the other hand, it's high beta, and that doesn't usually do well in periods of market turmoil," said Vinod Vasan, global co-head of debt origination at Deutsche Bank.

A period of pricing equilibrium will be key to launching the deals. That would give investors confidence to take part without fear of heavy after-market losses.

"The market is in risk-off mode right now, and after this rout we will need at least a few days of stability before you can successfully get higher beta product into the market," said Marcus Schulte, head of financial institutions debt capital markets at Credit Suisse.

AT1 bonds have suffered across the board. Peripheral names such as BBVA's EUR1.5bn 7% perpetual non-call fives are down around two points at 100.867, according to Tradeweb prices.

Nordic names have held up better, with Swedbank's USD750m 5.5% perpetual non-call five notes down around 0.6 points since the start of the week at 99.50.

But Schulte added that the sell-off should act as something of a wake-up call for anyone who had been getting complacent of ongoing asset price inflation.

A syndicate official agreed: "12 months ago, people would buy generic credit transactions because they thought everything was going tighter. In 2015, people need to be more careful when it comes to credit work - going into greater detail is how you'll now make money."

Bankers said LBBW, due to meet investors for a possible Reg S Tier 2 deal from May 14, would be watching the market particularly closely.

"There is little harm in doing the roadshow because then at least you can act quickly if there's a stable period," said one DCM banker. "The slight issue is if it doesn't stabilise for a while, the deal gets a bit stale." (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, additional reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)