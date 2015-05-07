CAPE TOWN May 7 Capital expenditure from the
seven major car makers in South Africa, who include Ford,
BMW and Toyota, is projected to be 7.5
billion rand ($623 million) in 2015, industry body NAAMSA said
on Thursday.
"Investments of this magnitude confirm the commitment
of multi-national automotive corporations to South Africa,"
Johan van Zyl, president of the National Association of
Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa, said in a statement.
($1 = 12.0323 rand)
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Cropley)