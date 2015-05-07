BRIEF-Square Inc says Square Payroll launches in 3 more states
* Says Square Payroll launches in 3 more states, Indiana, Utah, and Washington
May 7 EI Towers SpA :
* Q1 EBITDA 26.5 million euros ($29.9 million) versus 26.6 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit 10.1 million euros versus 9 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 59.4 million euros versus 57.9 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8864 euros)
* SoftBank group is close to announcing commitments of as much as $95 billion for its technology fund- Bloomberg,citing sources Source https://bloom.bg/2pYFi7O