* Said on Thursday that it received an offer to sale 100 percent stakes in NCF Group SP. z o.o. and NCF SA

* Was offered 8.9 million zlotys ($2.5 million)for NCF Group and 100,000 zlotys for NCF

* Offer is valid for next 14 days

* Considers prices offered too low and intends to start negotiation with the purchaser

