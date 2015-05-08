BRIEF-Alaska Communications sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA between $59 mln-$61 mln
* Sees 2017 total wireline revenue between $229 million and $235 million
May 8 United SA :
* Said on Thursday that it received an offer to sale 100 percent stakes in NCF Group SP. z o.o. and NCF SA
* Was offered 8.9 million zlotys ($2.5 million)for NCF Group and 100,000 zlotys for NCF
* Offer is valid for next 14 days
* Considers prices offered too low and intends to start negotiation with the purchaser
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6077 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees 2017 total wireline revenue between $229 million and $235 million
* Shares slightly higher premarket (Adds background, updates shares)