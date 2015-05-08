Credit Suisse hires Walsh as co-head of TMT ECM
NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has hired Matt Walsh as a managing director and co-head of technology, media and telecom to work alongside John Kolz in its equity capital markets group.
May 8 Fast Finance SA :
* Said on Thursday Q1 revenue was 6.9 million zlotys ($1.91 million)versus 6.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating profit was 3.3 million zlotys versus 3.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 2.1 million zlotys versus 2.0 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6105 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has hired Matt Walsh as a managing director and co-head of technology, media and telecom to work alongside John Kolz in its equity capital markets group.
* Integrated Asset Management Corp announces results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017