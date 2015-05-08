BRIEF-Alaska Communications sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA between $59 mln-$61 mln
* Sees 2017 total wireline revenue between $229 million and $235 million
May 8 Stopklatka SA :
* Said on Thursday that it reported Q1 revenue of 5.7 million zlotys ($1.58 million) versus 1.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating loss was 1.6 million zlotys versus 2.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss was 1.8 million zlotys versus 2.2 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Source text - bit.ly/1Qs8lWo
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6107 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees 2017 total wireline revenue between $229 million and $235 million
* Shares slightly higher premarket (Adds background, updates shares)