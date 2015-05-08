May 8 Stopklatka SA :

* Said on Thursday that it reported Q1 revenue of 5.7 million zlotys ($1.58 million) versus 1.0 million zlotys a year ago

* Q1 operating loss was 1.6 million zlotys versus 2.2 million zlotys a year ago

* Q1 net loss was 1.8 million zlotys versus 2.2 million zlotys a year ago

