* Said on Thursday that 64,605,999 shares had been subscribed for, amounting to gross proceeds of 613.8 million euros ($686.8 million)

* During the preemptive subscription period 64,481,098 shares of Merlin, representing 99.8 percent of the shares offered in the share capital increase were subscribed for, leaving 124,901 shares available for allocation during the following periods

* Additional 787.0 million shares of Merlin were requested in the additional shares allocation period

* The total number of shares subscribed during the preemptive subscription period plus the additional shares requested represent a demand of 13.2 times the shares offered in the share capital increase

