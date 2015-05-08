BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics says special regulatory designations from FDA for 3 clinical programs
* Sangamo therapeutics announces special regulatory designations from the fda for three clinical programs
May 8 Blirt SA :
* Q1 revenue 652,000 zlotys ($180,400) versus 708,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating loss 850,000 zlotys versus loss of 925,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss 861,000 zlotys versus loss of 989,000 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.6142 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Eli Lilly and Co files for potential three-part notes offering; size undisclosed Source text :(http://bit.ly/2qIKWbH) Further company coverage: