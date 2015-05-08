Credit Suisse hires Walsh as co-head of TMT ECM
NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has hired Matt Walsh as a managing director and co-head of technology, media and telecom to work alongside John Kolz in its equity capital markets group.
May 8 Banif Banco Internacional do Funchal SA :
* Said on Thursday that shareholders Auto Industrial - Investimentos e Participacoes, SGPS, SA, IP Holding - SGPS, SA and Rentipar Financeira, SGPS, SA had proposed to postpone election of new governing bodies due to company's intention of selling stake held by the State
* The shareholders proposed Aug. 26 as a date of a new meeting
Source text: bit.ly/1EmESVp
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has hired Matt Walsh as a managing director and co-head of technology, media and telecom to work alongside John Kolz in its equity capital markets group.
* Integrated Asset Management Corp announces results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017