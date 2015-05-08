May 8 Banif Banco Internacional do Funchal SA :

* Said on Thursday that shareholders Auto Industrial - Investimentos e Participacoes, SGPS, SA, IP Holding - SGPS, SA and Rentipar Financeira, SGPS, SA had proposed to postpone election of new governing bodies due to company's intention of selling stake held by the State

* The shareholders proposed Aug. 26 as a date of a new meeting

Source text: bit.ly/1EmESVp

