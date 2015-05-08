May 8 Image Systems AB :

* RemaSawco AB subsidiary of Image Systems has signed order for 4 million Swedish crowns ($483,120.96) with Rödins Trä AB

* The installation of the system will be carried out in Q2 and Q3 2015

($1 = 8.2795 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)