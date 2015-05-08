BRIEF-Arrow Electronics sees Q2 earnings per share $1.70 to $1.82 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 8 Image Systems AB :
* RemaSawco AB subsidiary of Image Systems has signed order for 4 million Swedish crowns ($483,120.96) with Rödins Trä AB
* The installation of the system will be carried out in Q2 and Q3 2015
($1 = 8.2795 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Universal electronics to acquire rcs technology, expanding its lineup of iot, energy monitoring and control products